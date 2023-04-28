AJ Styles and The OC Return During WWE SmackDown

The O.C. made their return to Friday Night SmackDown. The group had been out of action while AJ Styles took some time out to heel a broken ankle.
Before Styles could talk, The Viking Raiders came out to the ring and a brawl broke out with The Raiders being laid out. It was announced earlier that Styles and The OC were drafted to SmackDown.
AJ Styles is back from Injury! The OC is here! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/nv7tRboEKs— Spartaprime (@Spartaprime) April 29, 2023
The OC is back in FULL FORCE 👀👀 #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/6LcUBmznIA— SE Scoops (@sescoops) April 29, 2023
