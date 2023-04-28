Naomi Removed From Active WWE Roster Page

WWE has finally removed former Superstar Naomi from their active roster page.
Naomi, Trinity Fatu is set to debut for IMPACT Wrestling at the television taping in Chicago tonight. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion has been moved to the alumni section of WWE.com.
Even though her WWE contract expired a while back she was still listed on the SmackDown roster page until today.
Trinity Fatu's debut for IMPACT will be shown next Thursday on AXS TV.
⚡ WWE Plan For WrestleMania 40 Main Event
WWE WrestleMania 40 is a year away but the company already has tentative plans in place for Roman Reigns. The main event of WrestleMania 39 [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 28, 2023 06:22PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com