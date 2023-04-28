Naomi Removed From Active WWE Roster Page

WWE has finally removed former Superstar Naomi from their active roster page.

Naomi, Trinity Fatu is set to debut for IMPACT Wrestling at the television taping in Chicago tonight. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion has been moved to the alumni section of WWE.com.

Even though her WWE contract expired a while back she was still listed on the SmackDown roster page until today.

Trinity Fatu's debut for IMPACT will be shown next Thursday on AXS TV.