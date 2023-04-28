WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Naomi Removed From Active WWE Roster Page

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 28, 2023

WWE has finally removed former Superstar Naomi from their active roster page.

Naomi, Trinity Fatu is set to debut for IMPACT Wrestling at the television taping in Chicago tonight. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion has been moved to the alumni section of WWE.com.

Even though her WWE contract expired a while back she was still listed on the SmackDown roster page until today.

Trinity Fatu's debut for IMPACT will be shown next Thursday on AXS TV.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 28, 2023


Tags: #wwe #naomi #trinity fatu

