WWE Plan For WrestleMania 40 Main Event

WWE WrestleMania 40 is a year away but the company already has tentative plans in place for Roman Reigns.

The main event of WrestleMania 39 saw Roman Reigns defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes, which he won.

A report from insider source WrestleVotes via GiveMeSport reveals WWE is already considering the Reigns-Rhodes rematch for WrestleMania 40 next April in Philadelphia.

“I can say this. The rematch that’s at the forefront of everybody’s minds, Cody vs Roman, is very much on the table to main event in Philadelphia next year.”

It will be interesting to see if WWE holds out that long to have their two biggest names meet in the ring again, and if they do one has to wonder who will be champion walking into the event.