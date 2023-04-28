How WWE Plans To Present The 2023 WWE Draft

Tonight will be night one of the WWE Draft on SmackDown.
WWE is set to have both RAW and SmackDown draft rooms, as well as a draft podium for tonight’s show, according to Fightful Select.
The new World Heavyweight Championship will be presented similarly on the show as was done on this past Monday's RAW.
WWE also has some "cameos" planned for the event.
