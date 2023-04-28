WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
How WWE Plans To Present The 2023 WWE Draft

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 28, 2023

Tonight will be night one of the WWE Draft on SmackDown.

WWE is set to have both RAW and SmackDown draft rooms, as well as a draft podium for tonight’s show, according to Fightful Select.

The new World Heavyweight Championship will be presented similarly on the show as was done on this past Monday's RAW.

WWE also has some "cameos" planned for the event.

Former WWE Champion Backstage At Tonight's SmackDown

A former WWE Champion has been spotted in Texas ahead of tonight's WWE Draft edition of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. PWInsider reports AJ [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 28, 2023 03:49PM

 


