Former WWE Champion Backstage At Tonight's SmackDown

A former WWE Champion has been spotted in Texas ahead of tonight's WWE Draft edition of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

PWInsider reports AJ Styles is backstage and there is a good chance he will appear on screen as he is eligible to be drafted.

It was also recently reported by PWInsider that Styles hasn't been seen training at the WWE Performance Center and there is speculation he is still not ready to return to the ring following a broken ankle.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have been off WWE TV as a result of Style's absence.

