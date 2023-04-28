WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE Champion Backstage At Tonight's SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 28, 2023

A former WWE Champion has been spotted in Texas ahead of tonight's WWE Draft edition of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

PWInsider reports AJ Styles is backstage and there is a good chance he will appear on screen as he is eligible to be drafted.

It was also recently reported by PWInsider that Styles hasn't been seen training at the WWE Performance Center and there is speculation he is still not ready to return to the ring following a broken ankle.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have been off WWE TV as a result of Style's absence.

WWE Reveals Eligibility List For 2023 Draft

WWE has officially revealed which Superstars will be eligible to be drafted on night one and night two of the 2023 WWE Draft. The WWE Draft [...]

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #wwe #smackdown #wwe draft #draft #aj styles

