WWE Reveals Eligibility List For 2023 Draft

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 28, 2023

WWE has officially revealed which Superstars will be eligible to be drafted on night one and night two of the 2023 WWE Draft.

The WWE Draft kicks off on WWE SmackDown tonight and concludes on the May 1 episode of WWE RAW.

Night One -  Friday on SmackDown

- Becky Lynch
- Bianca Belair
- Bobby Lashley
- Candice LeRae
- Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville
- Cody Rhodes
- Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY & Dakota Kai)
- Dexter Lumis
- Dolph Ziggler
- Drew McIntyre
- Edge
- Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashante “Thee” Adonis w/ B-Fab)
- Imperium (GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)
- Lacey Evans
- Matt Riddle
- Maximum Male Models (ma.cé, mån.sôör & Maxxine Dupri)
- Mustafa Ali
- Natalya
- Omos (w/ MVP)
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa)
- The Miz
- The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson & Michin)
- The Street Profits
- Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar w/ Valhalla)
- Select NXT Superstars

Night Two -  This Monday on Raw

- Akira Tozawa
- Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable)
- Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo
- Asuka
- Austin Theory
- Baron Corbin
- Braun Strowman & Ricochet
- Brock Lesnar
- Bronson Reed
- Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin
- Charlotte Flair
- Dana Brooke
- Elias
- Emma
- Johnny Gargano
- Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio)
- Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett)
- Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn
- LA Knight
- Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez
- Nikki Cross
- Piper Niven
- Rhea Ripley
- Rick Boogs
- Riddick Moss
- Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler
- Seth Rollins
- Shotzi
- Tamina
- Tegan Nox
- The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch)
- The LWO (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde & Zelina Vega)
- The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)
- The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso)
- Trish Stratus
- Xia Li
- Select NXT Superstars


