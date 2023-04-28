Major Name In Chicago For Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Tapings

IMPACT Wrestling is in Chicago tonight for a set of TV tapings.

PWInsider reports that Mercedes Mone has been spotted nearby following company sources recently denying that she would be there.

Mone is believed to be attending to support her friend Trinity Fatu, who is expected to make her IMPACT debut tonight and the "major surprise" which has been teasted.

Mone is currently under contract to New Japan Pro Wrestling with her commitments ending later next month but she is reportedly open to working with them further.