Major Name In Chicago For Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Tapings

IMPACT Wrestling is in Chicago tonight for a set of TV tapings.
PWInsider reports that Mercedes Mone has been spotted nearby following company sources recently denying that she would be there.
Mone is believed to be attending to support her friend Trinity Fatu, who is expected to make her IMPACT debut tonight and the "major surprise" which has been teasted.
Mone is currently under contract to New Japan Pro Wrestling with her commitments ending later next month but she is reportedly open to working with them further.
⚡ How WWE Plans To Present The 2023 WWE Draft
Tonight will be night one of the WWE Draft on SmackDown. WWE is set to have both RAW and SmackDown draft rooms, as well as a draft podium f [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 28, 2023 03:55PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com