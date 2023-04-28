Update On Braun Strowman’s Current Status

PWInsider is reporting that Braun Strowman will be making at least one public appearance this weekend after he recently suffered a concussion on SmackDown recently.
Strowman is scheduled to appear on Sunday, April 30th in Dover, DE as the driver of the Pace Car for the NASCAR Würth 400. He is also scheduled for a Q&A appearance in the fan area of the Dover Motor Speedway that morning.
