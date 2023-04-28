WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On Braun Strowman’s Current Status

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 28, 2023

Update On Braun Strowman’s Current Status

PWInsider is reporting that Braun Strowman will be making at least one public appearance this weekend after he recently suffered a concussion on SmackDown recently.

Strowman is scheduled to appear on Sunday, April 30th in Dover, DE as the driver of the Pace Car for the NASCAR Würth 400. He is also scheduled for a Q&A appearance in the fan area of the Dover Motor Speedway that morning.

#wwe #braun strowman

