Possible Future WWE WrestleMania Host City Revealed?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 28, 2023

A first-time host city for a future WrestleMania premium live event may have been revealed.

We know WrestleMania 40 is taking place On April 6 and 7 2024 in Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, and it seems the 2025 event could take place from Minneapolis:

According to Patrick Kessler, Special Contributor WCCO-TV/CBS Minneapolis:

“Sources tell me Minneapolis is a finalist city for WrestleMania 2025.

“This would be a HUGE get.”

The U.S. Bank Stadium can hold around 73,000 fans.

