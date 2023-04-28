Update On How Long WWE Planned To Introduce New World Heavyweight Championship

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter , Dave Meltzer reveals the decision to introduce the New World Heavyweight Championship dates back to April 2022.

“The idea of bringing back the second title dates back literally to when the titles were unified at the April 3, 2022, WrestleMania show in Dallas when Roman Reigns beat Brock Lesnar.

“We had been told before the match that the company felt it needed two titles, but also based on the Mania stipulation, it had to wait a certain length of time before creating the second one”

The new championship belt was revealed by Triple H on this past Monday's WWE RAW with the first champion set to be crowned on May 27 at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.