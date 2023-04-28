WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Update On How Long WWE Planned To Introduce New World Heavyweight Championship

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 28, 2023

Update On How Long WWE Planned To Introduce New World Heavyweight Championship

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter , Dave Meltzer reveals the decision to introduce the New World Heavyweight Championship dates back to April 2022.

“The idea of bringing back the second title dates back literally to when the titles were unified at the April 3, 2022, WrestleMania show in Dallas when Roman Reigns beat Brock Lesnar.

“We had been told before the match that the company felt it needed two titles, but also based on the Mania stipulation, it had to wait a certain length of time before creating the second one”

The new championship belt was revealed by Triple H on this past Monday's WWE RAW with the first champion set to be crowned on May 27 at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

WWE Reveals Eligibility List For 2023 Draft

WWE has officially revealed which Superstars will be eligible to be drafted on night one and night two of the 2023 WWE Draft. The WWE Draft [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 28, 2023 07:47AM

 


Tags: #wwe

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81802/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer