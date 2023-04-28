New Details On The Death of Bushwhacker Butch Miller

In an update on the death of Bushwhacker Butch Miller, it was reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Butch forgot to pack his high-blood-pressure medications and the long flight from New Zealand to Los Angeles exacerbated the situation as he was days without his pills.

During his stay, he felt unwell during a private signing on March 30th and was taken to hospital via ambulance for medical attention.

It was believed at the time that he would be fine for his scheduled autograph signing on April 2. His former tag team partner Luke suggested that Butch’s excitement over the autograph signings was probably one of the reasons he forgot to bring his medication on the trip.

WNS sends our best wishes to the friends and family of Bushwhacker Butch Miller.