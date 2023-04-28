WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

New Details On The Death of Bushwhacker Butch Miller

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 28, 2023

New Details On The Death of Bushwhacker Butch Miller

In an update on the death of Bushwhacker Butch Miller, it was reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Butch forgot to pack his high-blood-pressure medications and the long flight from New Zealand to Los Angeles exacerbated the situation as he was days without his pills.

During his stay, he felt unwell during a private signing on March 30th and was taken to hospital via ambulance for medical attention.

It was believed at the time that he would be fine for his scheduled autograph signing on April 2. His former tag team partner Luke suggested that Butch’s excitement over the autograph signings was probably one of the reasons he forgot to bring his medication on the trip.

WNS sends our best wishes to the friends and family of Bushwhacker Butch Miller.

WWE Reveals Eligibility List For 2023 Draft

WWE has officially revealed which Superstars will be eligible to be drafted on night one and night two of the 2023 WWE Draft. The WWE Draft [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 28, 2023 07:47AM

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter
Tags: #wwe #bushwhacker butch #butch miller #the bushwhackers

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81800/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer