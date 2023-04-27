WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

  

 

Possible SPOILER On Two NXT Names Set For WWE SmackDown Draft Night 1

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 27, 2023

Possible SPOILER On Two NXT Names Set For WWE SmackDown Draft Night 1

The 2023 WWE Draft kicks off tomorrow on Friday's SmackDown.

PWInsider is reporting that NXT stars Bron Breakker and Cora Jade are scheduled to be at SmackDown for the first night of the roster shakeup.

There is every chance that they will be drafted to either RAW or SmackDown. Breaker does appear to be in the midst of getting a rematch against NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes but they could wrap up that feud pretty quickly.

We'll keep you updated

WWE Hall Of Famer Says "CM Punk Has Disparaged WWE In So Many Different Ways"

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T gave his thoughts on CM Punk being backstage Monday's WWE RAW on his Hall of Fame podcast, noting that Punk has " [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 27, 2023 05:11PM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #smackdown #wwe draft #draft

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81798/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer