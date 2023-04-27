Possible SPOILER On Two NXT Names Set For WWE SmackDown Draft Night 1

The 2023 WWE Draft kicks off tomorrow on Friday's SmackDown.

PWInsider is reporting that NXT stars Bron Breakker and Cora Jade are scheduled to be at SmackDown for the first night of the roster shakeup.

There is every chance that they will be drafted to either RAW or SmackDown. Breaker does appear to be in the midst of getting a rematch against NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes but they could wrap up that feud pretty quickly.

We'll keep you updated