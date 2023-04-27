WWE Hall Of Famer Says "CM Punk Has Disparaged WWE In So Many Different Ways"

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T gave his thoughts on CM Punk being backstage Monday's WWE RAW on his Hall of Fame podcast, noting that Punk has "disparaged" the company so much since walked out in 2014. He said:

“CM Punk isn’t the type to want to go just to say, ‘Hi.’ What’s behind it? What does that mean? I don’t know, man. Over the last seven years, CM Punk has disparaged WWE in so many different ways, it’s not even funny. So many different ways.

“I remember when I first got into the wrestling business, this guy, I’m not gonna even mention his name. It’s not even important. He was trying to get me blackballed from the business before I even got started. I was just a kid trying to get into the business, but I was a kid that wasn’t willing to just eat crow and just bow down to people, ever. I just never been that guy. He tried to get me blackballed. I found out about it later.

“I remember when I became the World Heavyweight Champion. We had a show at the Summit, which is now Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas. I saw this guy in the building. You know what I did? I told security to bounce his ass out of there. Do you know what security did? They bounced him right up out of there because that’s the way I really felt about that guy. I’m sure after everything CM Punk has said about this company, a lot of people probably feel that way about him.

“I was out of WWE years when I left that company. You’re not going to find any promos. You’re not going to find any disparaging words because it’s a bridge that I may want to cross back over one day. Why burn bridges, and not just burn them, but take a C4 to them?”