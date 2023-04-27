WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kurt Angle Comments On WWE Blacklisting Chris Benoit’s Career

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 27, 2023

Kurt Angle Comments On WWE Blacklisting Chris Benoit's Career

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed WWE’s decision to blacklist Chris Benoit following his murder-suicide. Angle reflected on having many memorable feuds with Benoit, noting he had five of his top 10 matches with  him:

“Five of my 10 best matches were with Chris, but obviously they want to keep him under wraps and it’s unfortunate,” Angle said. “The thing is, if they erase Chris Benoit’s career, they’re erasing a lot of my career.”

Angle also commented on WWE not including any of his matches against Benoit in a 2017 DVD on his best matches:

“I understand why they did it, but what about the other wrestlers that competed against Chris. You’re taking those matches away, and you’re just not mentioning the name, Chris Benoit. Anytime we have any videos that surface up on WWE television, you’re never going to see Chris.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #kurt angle #chris beniot

