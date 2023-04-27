WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Reaction To Roderick Strong’s AEW Debut

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 27, 2023

On Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, former WWE Superstar Roderick Strong made an unexpected debut to the surprise of many.

During a segment featuring Adam Cole and Chris Jericho, Cole challenged Jericho, only to be attacked by the JAS. Orange Cassidy and Bandido attempted to make the save but were outnumbered...and then Strong ran out to help make the final save.

Strong has wanted out of WWE since 2022 and according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the news of Strong’s debut caused quite a stir among WWE insiders.

Source: Wrestling Observer Radio
Tags: #aew #wwe #dynamite #roderick strong

