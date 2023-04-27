WWE Reaction To Roderick Strong’s AEW Debut

On Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, former WWE Superstar Roderick Strong made an unexpected debut to the surprise of many.

During a segment featuring Adam Cole and Chris Jericho, Cole challenged Jericho, only to be attacked by the JAS. Orange Cassidy and Bandido attempted to make the save but were outnumbered...and then Strong ran out to help make the final save.

Strong has wanted out of WWE since 2022 and according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the news of Strong’s debut caused quite a stir among WWE insiders.