WWE "Hammering Home’" New Tagline For Brock Lesnar

WWE has a buzzword for almost every aspect of its product to help hype and promote its content and Superstars.

One of the latest company buzzwords or taglines is attached to WWE veteran Brock Lesnar, who this past week on RAW was referred to as the "most decorated combat sports star of all-time".

According to Fightful Select, the company is making a point to "hammer home" that Lesnar was the "most decorated combat sports star of all-time" on the show and will continue to do so going forward.

Lesnas has had an accomplished career in both pro wrestling and MMA/UFC.

Lesnar will next be in action against the American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes at back Backlash 2023.