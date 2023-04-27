WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE "Hammering Home’" New Tagline For Brock Lesnar

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 27, 2023

WWE has a buzzword for almost every aspect of its product to help hype and promote its content and Superstars.

One of the latest company buzzwords or taglines is attached to WWE veteran Brock Lesnar, who this past week on RAW was referred to as the "most decorated combat sports star of all-time".

According to Fightful Select, the company is making a point to "hammer home" that Lesnar was the "most decorated combat sports star of all-time" on the show and will continue to do so going forward. 

Lesnas has had an accomplished career in both pro wrestling and MMA/UFC.

Lesnar will next be in action against the American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes at back Backlash 2023.

Tags: #wwe #brock lesnar

