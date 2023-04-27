WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Steve Austin Reveals Who Took His Finishing Move The Best

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 27, 2023

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Auston was a guest on the recent episode of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet and when asked who he thought took his finishing move "The Stunner" the best he responded:

“Well you got those different athletic presentations from Scott Hall, Shane took a good one, but I always go to The Rock. The Rock would always take that extra effort to careen around the ring in a way over sell fashion.

But it meant so much more when he did that, because in the big matches we had, whether it was [WrestleMania] 15, 17 and 19, those moments meant so much. But I would go with The Rock, and here is the thing people don’t understand.

When you give The Rock a Stunner, that guy is so jacked and so hard, when he is bouncing around the ring, sometimes he would flop off the ropes and end up landing back on me. I was like Jesus, you’re killing me. So giving The Rock a Stunner can be painful when he flops back on you, but that’s the name that I am going to give you.”

Source: itrwrestling.com
Tags: #wwe #steve austin #the rock

