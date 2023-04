MJF has a huge love of pickles as shared with the world during the recent AEW Revolution media scrum.

On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, MJF was on commentary for Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin. While he was talking he got out some pickles and revealed he has his own pickle line.

MJF's "Better Than Your Dill" (Classic Dill) are from Kaylin + Kaylin Pickles. You can own your own limited edition MJF pickles when they go on sale on Thursday at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT.