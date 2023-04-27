CM Punk and Colt Cabana's Relationship Broke Down Over WWE Pizza Night

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed it wasn’t Cabana going to WWE that started a chain of events that led to the breakdown of the friendship between Cabana and CM Punk, but it was Cabana getting pizza with PAC (Neville in WWE), Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn while Punk and Cabana were being sued and Punk believing that they should have had no contact. Meltzer explained:

“Okay, so the show on Monday when we were talking about the irony of the Punk thing and the thing that started all of this, which was when Punk and Cabana had their falling out when Cabana going to the show. Anyways, I’ve been told that the story is essentially correct, but it wasn't…Cabana didn’t go to a WWE show. He actually went out for pizza with Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and PAC a couple of years ago and that’s what caused the start of everything basically because he [Punk] felt that they shouldn’t have contact with anyone in WWE because of the lawsuit. Caban went for pizza with guys he’s known on the independent scene for years and years and was good friends with," Meltzer stated.