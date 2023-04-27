SPOILER: WWE Hall Of Famer Returning For 2023 Draft

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long will be appearing on television again soon!
It remains unclear why Long in being brought, and at aged 75 we can't see him returning to the road full time but no doubt WWE has something special planned.
