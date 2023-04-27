WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILER: WWE Hall Of Famer Returning For 2023 Draft

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 27, 2023

SPOILER: WWE Hall Of Famer Returning For 2023 Draft

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long will be appearing on television again soon!

PWInsider notes that Long is scheduled to be in Corpus Christi, TX for Friday’s SmackDown, which was the show he once ran as General Manager. Long will be there as the 2023 WWE Draft kicks off on FOX.
 
Interestingly, Long is also booked for Monday’s RAW in Fort Worth, TX, which is when the 2023 Draft ends on USA Network. He last appeared at the RAW 30th Anniversary show in January.

It remains unclear why Long in being brought, and at aged 75 we can't see him returning to the road full time but no doubt WWE has something special planned.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #wwe draft #raw #smackdown #teddy long

