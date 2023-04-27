SPOILER: WWE Hall Of Famer Returning For 2023 Draft

PWInsider notes that Long is scheduled to be in Corpus Christi, TX for Friday’s SmackDown, which was the show he once ran as General Manager. Long will be there as the 2023 WWE Draft kicks off on FOX.

Interestingly, Long is also booked for Monday’s RAW in Fort Worth, TX, which is when the 2023 Draft ends on USA Network. He last appeared at the RAW 30th Anniversary show in January.