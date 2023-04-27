Jerry Springer Passes Away, Aged 79

Jerry Springer, the beloved television host and iconic figure in American pop culture, passed away on April 27, 2023, at the age of 79. Known for his outlandish talk show, which aired for 27 years, Jerry was a larger-than-life personality who captured the hearts of millions around the world.

Born in London, England in 1944, Jerry moved to the United States in his early 20s to pursue a career in politics. After serving as the mayor of Cincinnati for one term, he made a name for himself in the entertainment industry by hosting a local news program and eventually landing his own talk show.

The Jerry Springer Show premiered in 1991 and quickly became a cultural phenomenon, thanks to its explosive and often controversial content. The show featured guests who were willing to air their dirty laundry in front of a live studio audience, with topics ranging from infidelity and paternity disputes to unconventional relationships and bizarre fetishes.

Despite criticism from some who saw the show as exploitative, Jerry remained a beloved figure to many, with his signature catchphrase, "Take care of yourself, and each other," becoming a staple of his show and a mantra for his fans.

Jerry was also known for his philanthropic efforts, particularly his support for the LGBTQ+ community and his work with the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

In addition to his work on television, Jerry was a devoted husband and father. He is survived by his wife, Micki Velton, whom he married in 1973, and their daughter, Katie Springer.

Jerry Springer's involvement with WWE (formerly known as WWF) began in 1998, when he was brought in to officiate a match between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Vince McMahon on an episode of Monday Night Raw. This was just the beginning of a long and fruitful partnership between the iconic talk show host and the world of professional wrestling.

Over the years, Jerry made numerous appearances on WWE programming, often serving as a guest host or special guest referee for high-profile matches. His larger-than-life personality and quick wit made him a natural fit for the world of wrestling, and he quickly became a fan favorite among WWE's loyal audience.

One of Jerry's most memorable moments in WWE came in 2008, when he played a pivotal role in the feud between John Cena and Edge. After Cena defeated Edge in a match at Backlash, Jerry was brought in to mediate a confrontation between the two wrestlers on an episode of Raw. Things quickly escalated, and Jerry found himself caught in the middle of a heated brawl between the two competitors. The segment was a highlight of the show and is still remembered by WWE fans to this day.

Jerry's involvement with WWE continued throughout the years, with appearances on shows like WrestleMania and SummerSlam. His ability to connect with the wrestlers and the audience alike made him a valuable asset to the company, and his contributions to the world of professional wrestling will not be forgotten.

Jerry will be remembered as a one-of-a-kind entertainer who brought joy and laughter to millions of people. His legacy will live on through the countless episodes of his show that continue to entertain and inspire viewers around the world. Rest in peace, Jerry.