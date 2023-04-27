WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Nick Aldis Reveals Why He Returned To IMPACT Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 27, 2023

Nick Aldis Reveals Why He Returned To IMPACT Wrestling

Nick Aldis recently joined the Battleground podcast this week to talk about his return to IMPACT Wrestling. Aldis said:

“They showed me the respect of basically saying we want Nick Aldis. Come in here. We want you to build off the work you’ve done and combine that with the history you have here. The roster at Impact is world class. There's so much discussion all the time about who's coming and going at WWE, who's coming and going at AEW, and that's justifiable, but in the meantime, if you look at Impact's roster, man, that's a murderer's row. I'm looking and going, finally I got some real competition. I'm looking around going, yep, I want to mix it up with him. Yeah, I want to get in there with him. Me and him will be money. It's like, take your pick, but make no mistake, if I'm coming in, I don't want to waste any time. I want to go after the strap.”

Source: wrestlingnews.co
#impact #impact wrestling #impactonaxs #nick aldis

