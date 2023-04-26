Three WWE NXT Stars Reportedly Injured

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez confirmed that Indi Hartwell as well as two other NXT stars were injured during Tuesday's Spring Breakin'.

"I don't know the extent of all of them. But I can tell you that Sol Ruca does have some sort of injury. That's why they did that angle. Grayson Waller did get hurt in his match which led directly to the finish. Indi Hartwell also got injured in her match, three in one show."

Alvarez also said, "I did hear from somebody yesterday that was like, 'you know man they just have these guys do all this crazy stuff and no wonder everybody's hurt all the time.'"

Added on Waller and Hartwell he said:

"What happened with Indi and with Grayson Waller is just one those things where something went wrong but it was not anything where you would think that anything would go wrong."