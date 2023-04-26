WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Jake Roberts Believes Jim Cornette Should Be In The WWE Hall of Fame

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 26, 2023

Jake Roberts Believes Jim Cornette Should Be In The WWE Hall of Fame

During the latest episode of his Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts has high praise for Jim Cornette and believes Cornette belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame. Many believe Cornette has yet to be inducted due to his controversial nature, although the same could be said of many Hall of Famers! Roberts said:

"I love Cornette. He’s there to make you think outside the box, and when you come to Jim Cornette, you don’t even look at the box. Absolutely, Cornette should definitely be in there. Whether he makes it or not I don’t know, but he should definitely be in there. He has contributed so much to wrestling. Say what you want to about Corny but he gets the job done."

WWE & Vince McMahon Being Sued For Racial Discrimination & Wrongful Termination

There is a new lawsuit being filed against Vince McMahon and WWE, according to a report from Fightful. The report states that Britney Abrah [...]

— Guy Incognito Apr 26, 2023 12:45PM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #jake roberts #hall of fame #jim cornette

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81768/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer