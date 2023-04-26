Jake Roberts Believes Jim Cornette Should Be In The WWE Hall of Fame

During the latest episode of his Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts has high praise for Jim Cornette and believes Cornette belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame. Many believe Cornette has yet to be inducted due to his controversial nature, although the same could be said of many Hall of Famers! Roberts said:

"I love Cornette. He’s there to make you think outside the box, and when you come to Jim Cornette, you don’t even look at the box. Absolutely, Cornette should definitely be in there. Whether he makes it or not I don’t know, but he should definitely be in there. He has contributed so much to wrestling. Say what you want to about Corny but he gets the job done."