WWE & Vince McMahon Being Sued For Racial Discrimination & Wrongful Termination

There is a new lawsuit being filed against Vince McMahon and WWE, according to a report from Fightful.

The report states that Britney Abrahams, a former WWE writer from 2020 to 2022, filed a lawsuit on April 25 against Vince McMahon and other WWE executives over alleged racial and gender stereotypes in scripts and wrongful termination.

Abrahams alleges that she was discriminated against and fired for objecting to "offensively racist and stereotypical jargon" in scripts for black performers. Abrahams claims that her complaints were ignored.

The lawsuit includes Stephanie McMahon, Chris Lubrando (SVP, Creative Writing Operations at WWE), WWE creative team members Chris Dunn, Ryan Callahan, Jen Pepperman, and former team member Mike Heller.

Examples cited include Bianca Belair saying “Uh-Uh! Don’t make me take off my earrings and beat your ass! " and Apollo Crews speaking with a “stereotypical and exaggerated Nigerian accent." The lawsuit also cites "discriminatory pitches" for Reggie (Scrypts in NXT) where he would be "hunted" by Shane Thorne and a love triangle between Mansoor, Aliyah and Angel Garza.

Abrahams alleges she was fired by the company for taking a commemorative WrestleMania 37 chair home. In the years before she made her complaints, "WWE did not subject employees to disciplinary action in response to taking the removable, temporary seating, limited edition WrestleMania branded chairs, from the WrestleMania events."

Abrahams was terminated on April 7 2022, alleging that "in retaliation for engaging in protected conduct Defendants unlawfully and pretextually terminated Plaintiff’s employment."

The lawsuit states:

"It is clear that despite Plaintiff’s excellent work performance, Defendants actually terminated her employment based on her complaints about Defendants’ racial discrimination and due to her race and gender. While Plaintiff’s employment with WWE was a harrowing, traumatic experience, the events complained of herein do not reflect a unique incident, as rudimentary internet research paints a similarly distressing picture of discriminatory abuse and misconduct by WWE and those occupying the most powerful positions within WWE. The totality of these acts demonstrates a pattern of discrimination intentionally perpetrated by the WWE management and executive officers against Plaintiff. For a considerable period following her termination Plaintiff was unable to locate permanent work due to Defendants’ discrimination and defamatory statements regarding her work performance. Upon information and belief, Defendants devised, implemented, and executed a scheme through which they gave disparate, preferential treatment and superior benefits to male and white, Caucasian employees, while knowingly and intentionally denying equal treatment and benefits to female and black, African American employees, including Plaintiff. Defendants discriminated against and terminated Plaintiff on the basis of her race, color, gender and because Plaintiff complained about and/or opposed the unlawful conduct of Defendants related to the above protected classes."

Abrahams is seeking, "An award of damages in an amount to be determined at trial, but in any event in excess of the jurisdictional limit of any other court which might otherwise have jurisdiction over this matter, plus prejudgment interest, to compensate Plaintiffs for all monetary and/or economic damages, including but not limited to, the loss of past and future income, wages, compensation, seniority, and other benefits of employment."

As of now, no defendant has been served with the lawsuit.

WWE has yet to comment on the matter.