Two NXT Stars Will Reportedly Be At Friday’s WWE SmackDown For Draft

The 2023 WWE Draft kicks off on Friday Night SmackDown this week and will spill over on to next Monday's RAW.

During Tuesday's WWE NXT, Pretty Deadly lost to Tony D’Angelo and Stacks in a Trunk Match when they were thrown into the trunk of a car and thrown into a lake later in the show.

PWInsider is reporting that Pretty Deadly will be backstage at Friday’s SmackDown TV tapings. They have been rumored to be moving to the main roster for a while now. It remains to be seen if they land on RAW or SmackDown.