Jim Ross Reflects On Time He Once "P*ssed Off" Vince McMahon

During the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, current AEW announcer reflect on a time he once lost his voice after a WWE pay-per-view, which apparently p*ssed off Vince McMahon. J.R. said:

“I lost my voice one time in my career, and that was in WWE, and it was after a pay-per-view. I just, it was gone. So no matter how much hot water I drank or hot tea, or what have you, it didn’t work. And I know Vince got really p*ssed off at me because my voice was bad.

“Like I was at fault, so that was a little frustrating. But one time, I’ve been real lucky. My voice is strong. And I’ve been real lucky to not lose my voice in all these years, but once in almost 50 years. So that’s a pretty good record.”