Bill DeMott Comments On What Lead To His WWE Departure

Former wrestler turned trainer Bill DeMott resigned from WWE in March of 2015 after numerous allegations of bullying and harassment were brought against him during his time in NXT, but he still maintains that he did nothing wrong and that social media and political correctness had a part to play.

DeMott explained:

“When I took over FCW which then turned into NXT, I already knew it had a shelf life before social media and all these things. The funny thing about the allegations was when they came out the first time, there was a full investigation. The company comes out and says, ‘We found none of this to hold any water,’ but social media was so on fire that they didn’t want the heat and I don’t blame them. NXT was just starting to tour the states before it became really big, so we were on our first tour of the states outside of Florida.”

“I made a promise to Triple H. I know what the business is. I’ve been through it. I’ve been through the goods and bads, the ups and downs, and I would never do anything to embarrass him or this company. So when everything came about, you have two options. Fight and add fuel to the fire because now you’re going to be spending all your time doing that which means you can’t do your job, which means nobody’s focused on what they’re doing, or you go, ‘You know what? I appreciate the time. I’m gonna step away and let everybody keep moving on.’”