WWE Blast From The Past Makes In-Ring Return During MLW Battle Riot

A blast from the past recently made a surprise appearance at MLW Battle Riot.
Former WWE Superstar Duke "The Dumpster" Droese made appeared during the MLW event with his trademark trash can in hand. At one stage in the match, he had his prosthetic leg pulled off by Alex Kane.
This was a similar spot to what Kevin Nash did to Maurice Vachon back in 1996 at In Your House: Good Friends, Better Enemies.
Alex Kane won the match which also featured appearances from Snitsky and Steve Lombardi.
Duke THE DUMPSTER Drose!!!#BattleRiotV @ReelzChannel #MLWUnderground @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/1pO7an4B1I— WAR CHAMBER on REELZ TUESDAY (@MLW) April 26, 2023
