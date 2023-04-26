Konnan Gives His Thoughts On WWE Brining Back LWO

Pro wrestling legend Konnan recently appeared on Captain’s Corner, during which he revealed he is really happy that the WWE brought back the LWO. Konnan said:

“Yeah, I’m so glad they’re doing that (L.W.O.) with Rey (Mysterio) and Fantasma (Santos Escobar) because I spent a lot of time with both in AAA and you know, really happy that they brought that back. That’s what made Eddie Guerrero really — the first time we saw any personality in him.”

Konnan also talked about how he called the WWE back in the early 2000s and even tried out for the WWE commentary team:

“I called WWE and I even forgot who I talked to and I said, you know, ‘Can I come down there, do a tryout as a commentator?’ So I went in there and Barry (Windham) was in there doing the audition with me, and I remember when I was done, he comes up to me, he goes, ‘Wow, that was really good. That might be the best I’ve heard so far’ and I go, ‘Oh, thank you very much’ and so, when I get out, there was this table full of wrestlers and Chris Benoit gets up and he comes and he hugs me. He goes, ‘I was listening man.’ He goes, ‘That was really good. I think they’re gonna hire you’ which they never did. But, that’s my Barry Windham story.”