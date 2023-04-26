WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE CEO Nick Khan Orders All Employees Back To Stamford Headquarters Effective May 1

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 26, 2023

During the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE sent all their office employees home before announcing last year that the company would adopt a hybrid office-home structure.

That will now change effective May 1, 2023 with CEO Nick Khan requesting employees return to the WWE Stamford, CT headquarters full time. Below is the letter he sent out:

"We are all fortunate to be three years, one month and fourteen days removed from the moment where stay at home orders were put in place, businesses shuttered (some permanently) and sports seasons canceled. Of course, at WWE and thanks to all of you, we continued to move forward, never missing a week of production in the safest way possible.

As I have had the good fortune of meeting with so many of you over the last few months, it has become apparent to me that our business thrives on creativity and an unparalleled work ethic. All of us physically together is a part of that. As such, we will be going back to what has always been the case prior to COVID, which is a return to five days a week in office.

Nothing replaces our ability to interact with one another as we collectively continue to build and represent our company. We will all connect better and be better.

Monday, May 1, 2023, will be the start of our full time return to office.

For those based in Stamford, our first group has moved to our new HQ and the rest of us will be there shortly. We thank you for your patience with this process. If you have not yet seen it, it is a spectacular work space that we believe you will all be quite proud of.

Thank you for all,

Nick"


