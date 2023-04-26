Will Ospreay Reveals When His NJPW Contract Will Expire

Will Ospreay could be a free agent by early 2024.

During a recent interview with DAZN, Ospreay revealed his NJPW contract expires in February 2024. Ospreay said:

“My contract with New Japan is up next February so from that point who's not gonna want this kid who's dedicated to being a hard worker and wanting to put on the best quality of matches?”

Ospreay also commented on the match ratings that Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter gives matches. Ospreay has won multiple Wrestling Observer Newsletter Awards. He said:

“In my humble opinion, they don’t matter in terms of financial gain, but in terms of viewership, because I’m this British kid who has done it on Indy shows, I know that when my [NJPW] contract comes up, there’ll be a fight for who wants the best five-star wrestler right now."

“If you ask somebody like Jay White, he hates it, and Bully Ray, he hates it as well. I can’t help but say that it’s done wonders for me."

Ospreay will be 30 in 2024 and no doubt on the radar of both WWE and AEW. Ospreay has however expressed in the past how he likes to return home to England, so whoever he signs with will need to offer him a similar schedule to his NJPW one or no doubt a lot more money.