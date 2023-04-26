SPOILERS For This Week's Episode Of WWE NXT Level Up

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE taped an upcoming episode of NXT Level Up Show from inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. NXT Level Up on Fridays at 10PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network immediately following WWE Friday Night SmackDown.
Below are the full spoiler results from the tapings:
- The Dyad (Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler) defeated Hank Walker and Tank Ledger in a Tag Team Match.
- Ivy Nile defeated Lola Vice in a Singles Match.
- Tyler Bate defeated Luca Crusifino in a Singles Match.
