SPOILERS For This Week's Episode Of WWE NXT Level Up

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 26, 2023

WWE taped an upcoming episode of NXT Level Up Show from inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. NXT Level Up on Fridays at 10PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network immediately following WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Below are the full spoiler results from the tapings:

- The Dyad (Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler) defeated Hank Walker and Tank Ledger in a Tag Team Match.

- Ivy Nile defeated Lola Vice in a Singles Match.

- Tyler Bate defeated Luca Crusifino in a Singles Match.

Indi Hartwell Appears To Have Suffered Injury During NXT Spring Breakin’

An NXT star suffered an injury during Tuesday's Spring Breakin’ main event as the NXT Women’s Champion was injured. Tiffany Str [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 26, 2023 07:38AM


