Indi Hartwell Appears To Have Suffered Injury During NXT Spring Breakin’

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 26, 2023

An NXT star suffered an injury during Tuesday's Spring Breakin’ main event as the NXT Women’s Champion was injured.

Tiffany Stratton delivered a dive off the top rope to the outside and she landed awkwardly with Indi Hartwell taking the brunt of the fall, catching Stratton and Hartwell’s leg ending up in a bad position.

She immediately ntie her boots and medical personnel rushed to ringside before taking her to the back as Stratton and Roxanne Perez worked the rest of the match. They went back and forth for a while and then Hartwell hobbled back out and ultimately pinned Perez to retain her NXT women’s championship.

WWE NXT NXT Spring Breakin' Results (4/25/2023)

WWE NXT NXT Spring Breakin' Results (4/25/2023)

