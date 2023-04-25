WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Braun Strowman Pulled From WWE Events Due To Suffering Concussion

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 25, 2023

Braun Strowman Pulled From WWE Events Due To Suffering Concussion

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is currently out of action due to an injury.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports Strowman has suffered a concussion. He was due to wrestle at WWE live event this past weekend, but he was pulled from the road so he could heal. Strowmanwas last in action on the April 21 episode of WWE SmackDown, where he and Ricochet defeated the Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar).

It remains unclear how long Strowman will be out of the ring. WNS wishes him all the best in his recovery.

Logan Paul Is Eyeing Up The New WWE World Heavyweight Championship

On Monday's WWE RAW, Triple H announced that the World Heavyweight Championship is being brought back and this has naturally led to a lot of [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 25, 2023 01:13PM

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #wwe #braun strowman

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81754/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer