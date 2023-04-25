Braun Strowman Pulled From WWE Events Due To Suffering Concussion

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is currently out of action due to an injury.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports Strowman has suffered a concussion. He was due to wrestle at WWE live event this past weekend, but he was pulled from the road so he could heal. Strowmanwas last in action on the April 21 episode of WWE SmackDown, where he and Ricochet defeated the Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar).
It remains unclear how long Strowman will be out of the ring. WNS wishes him all the best in his recovery.
