IMPACT Wrestling Has A "Major Surprise" Planned For Friday’s Spring Slugfest Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 25, 2023

IMPACT Wrestling is teasing a surprise of some sort for this Friday’s Spring Slugfest event.

The promotion announced today on Twitter that the event will feature a major surprise. The event will take place from Cicero Stadium in Chicago Illinois. The promotion also announced a tag team match for the event.

Nick Aldis Provides Injury Update On Mickie James

Mickie James should soon be cleared to return to in-ring action following a rib injury. Nick Aldis provided an update on James during a rec [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 21, 2023 04:06PM


