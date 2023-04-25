IMPACT Wrestling Has A "Major Surprise" Planned For Friday’s Spring Slugfest Event

IMPACT Wrestling is teasing a surprise of some sort for this Friday’s Spring Slugfest event.
The promotion announced today on Twitter that the event will feature a major surprise. The event will take place from Cicero Stadium in Chicago Illinois. The promotion also announced a tag team match for the event.
There will be a MAJOR SURPRISE THIS FRIDAY at #SpringSlugfest in Cicero Stadium in Chicago!— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 25, 2023
Get tickets and be there to see it in person: https://t.co/irq7WV5qUd pic.twitter.com/GSNqamZ9fL
Don't miss @TheMooseNation and @Myers_Wrestling vs @bhupindergujj4r and @Im_YuyaUemura THIS WEEKEND at #SpringSlugfest!— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 25, 2023
Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/irq7WV5qUd #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/mIBy6m5DaU
