Nick Aldis Provides Injury Update On Mickie James

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 21, 2023

Mickie James should soon be cleared to return to in-ring action following a rib injury.

Nick Aldis provided an update on James during a recent interview with PWMania.com.

“She is doing well," Aldis stated. "I wouldn’t want to put a number on it percentage-wise. She is certainly not in any pain or discomfort anymore with her rib."

Aldis continued, "It was just in a very awkward spot which made it difficult to heal and made it difficult for her to avoid aggravating it so it took a bit longer than we anticipated for it to heal, but now it looks good and looks like she’ll be cleared within weeks."


