Ric Flair Recently Taught An Interview Class For WWE NXT

Ric Flair recently taught an interview class for the NXT roster over WrestleMania weekend. Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience, Flair was asked if WWE uses him to help younger talent with promos and confirmed that he tight a class for the NXT roster while in Los Angeles.

“They just did,” Flair said. “It’s fun. They had me come do an interview class for NXT while they were in LA. They had me do an interview class. Now, they’re on this program where they’re bringing in nothing but college athletes into the training center.”

He continued, “When they were in LA, they brought in 50 or 100, I think it was 50, college athletes from all over the country. We went up to UCLA and they had them do endurance training and then they had them come to a seminar where I talked about how to learn how to interview, which is really hard to explain because it’s got to come from here [the heart]. The biggest problem is really, if they have 100 people at NXT right now, out of that 100, one percent might make it.”