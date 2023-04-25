WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jeff Jarrett Believes Pro Wrestling Will Boom In The Next 12-24 Months

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 25, 2023

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett believes the WWE-UFC merger under Endeavor and AEW announcing All In from Wembley Stadium in London is monumental and will see the rise of pro wrestling over the next 12-24 months. Jarrett said:

"Years ago, professional wrestling, we dip in and out of pop culture," Jarrett said. "And then WrestleMania continued to grow, but when you look at the entire scope of the industry now, it is mainstream in every facet that you can imagine. I truly believe that 12, 24 months from now... I think you're truly going to see professional wrestling, WWE, AEW go to another level because in so many ways, that merger... as far as the DNA of pop culture, the merger was announced and three days after that, [AEW] announced Wembley Stadium in London."

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #aew #jeff jarrett

