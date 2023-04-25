Santino Marella Wants To Make WWE Comeback

Santino Marella has explained why he wants to make a WWE return in the men’s Royal Rumble match. Marella is currently the IMPACT Wrestling TV Director of Authority.

During a recent interview with Ignorance is Strength podcast, Marella revealed he would be interested in returning to WWE as Santino and making an appearance in a future Rumble, Santino said:

“I would like…especially because a couple of years ago, I came back as Santina in 2020.

“I would like to actually comeback as Santino. I think people would really appreciate that.”