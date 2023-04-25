WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Santino Marella Wants To Make WWE Comeback

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 25, 2023

Santino Marella Wants To Make WWE Comeback

Santino Marella has explained why he wants to make a WWE return in the men’s Royal Rumble match. Marella is currently the IMPACT Wrestling TV Director of Authority.

During a recent interview with Ignorance is Strength podcast, Marella revealed he would be interested in returning to WWE as Santino and making an appearance in a future Rumble, Santino said:

“I would like…especially because a couple of years ago, I came back as Santina in 2020.

“I would like to actually comeback as Santino. I think people would really appreciate that.”

WWE Group Is Selling A Lot Of WWE Merchandise Since Forming

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed LWO is selling a lot of merchandise in WWE right now: “T [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 25, 2023 10:39AM

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #santino marella #royal rumble

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81748/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer