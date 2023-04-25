WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Group Is Selling A Lot Of WWE Merchandise Since Forming

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 25, 2023

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed LWO is selling a lot of merchandise in WWE right now:

“They sell Eddie merchandise, and the thing that hit it right now is because the LWO was Eddie Guerrero’s gimmick in WCW. It was more than just doing the three amigos. They’re actually doing…there’s no doubt that it’s a total copy, it’s the same t-shirt, and they bring up that it was Eddie’s group. It was 100%. It was the LWO gimmick. They’re selling merchandise very well right now. That is 100% meant as something Eddie Guerrero popularized right down to the team losing every match practically,” Meltzer stated.

