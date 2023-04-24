WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H Introduces New WWE World Heavyweight Championship Title

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 24, 2023

Tonight during Monday's WWE RAW in Chicago at the Allstate Center, Triple H made his huge announcement.

Triple H revealed Roman Reigns will remain WWE Undisputed Universal Champion on whatever brand he goes to during the 2023 WWE Draft, but at Night of Champions, a new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned for the other brand!

A new title belt was revealed to a great ovation.

CM Punk Was Reportedly Backstage Visiting Talent At WWE RAW, Asked To Leave

CM Punk was spotted backstage at tonight's WWE RAW in Chicago at the Allstate Center. PWInsider reports Pink was seen backstage "for a bit" [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 24, 2023 08:07PM


