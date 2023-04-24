Triple H Introduces New WWE World Heavyweight Championship Title

Tonight during Monday's WWE RAW in Chicago at the Allstate Center, Triple H made his huge announcement.

Triple H revealed Roman Reigns will remain WWE Undisputed Universal Champion on whatever brand he goes to during the 2023 WWE Draft, but at Night of Champions, a new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned for the other brand!

A new title belt was revealed to a great ovation.

BREAKING NEWS: WWE will crown a BRAND NEW World Heavyweight Champion on May 27 at #NightofChampions!@TripleH has brought back a legendary championship on #WWERaw that The Game knows all too well! pic.twitter.com/BNxvJK2rRh — WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2023