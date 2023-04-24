Triple H Introduces New WWE World Heavyweight Championship Title

Tonight during Monday's WWE RAW in Chicago at the Allstate Center, Triple H made his huge announcement.
Triple H revealed Roman Reigns will remain WWE Undisputed Universal Champion on whatever brand he goes to during the 2023 WWE Draft, but at Night of Champions, a new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned for the other brand!
A new title belt was revealed to a great ovation.
BREAKING NEWS: WWE will crown a BRAND NEW World Heavyweight Champion on May 27 at #NightofChampions!@TripleH has brought back a legendary championship on #WWERaw that The Game knows all too well! pic.twitter.com/BNxvJK2rRh— WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2023
Triple H has announced a new WWE World Heavyweight Championship #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/z2MpjgIEYW— Just Talk Wrestling (@JustTalkWrestle) April 25, 2023
⚡ CM Punk Was Reportedly Backstage Visiting Talent At WWE RAW, Asked To Leave
CM Punk was spotted backstage at tonight's WWE RAW in Chicago at the Allstate Center. PWInsider reports Pink was seen backstage "for a bit" [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 24, 2023 08:07PM
