WWE Has Discussed Major Shake Up For Premium Live Events

During Monday's WWE RAW, Triple H revealed Roman Reigns will remain WWE Undisputed Universal Champion on whatever brand he goes to during the 2023 WWE Draft, but at Night of Champions, a new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned for the other brand.

Insider source WRKD Wrestling reports on Twitter, "One format discussed after the announcement of the draft and the introduction of the new World Heavyweight championship on #WWERaw is the idea of potential brand exclusive premium live monthly events."