WWE Has Discussed Major Shake Up For Premium Live Events

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 25, 2023

During Monday's WWE RAW, Triple H revealed Roman Reigns will remain WWE Undisputed Universal Champion on whatever brand he goes to during the 2023 WWE Draft, but at Night of Champions, a new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned for the other brand.

Insider source WRKD Wrestling reports on Twitter, "One format discussed after the announcement of the draft and the introduction of the new World Heavyweight championship on #WWERaw is the idea of potential brand exclusive premium live monthly events."

Triple H Introduces New WWE World Heavyweight Championship Title

Tonight during Monday's WWE RAW in Chicago at the Allstate Center, Triple H made his huge announcement. Triple H revealed Roman Reigns will [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 24, 2023 09:09PM

Source: WRKD Wrestling
