WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Latest On James Drake & Zack Gibson’s Future After WWE Declined Their Releases

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 25, 2023

Latest On James Drake & Zack Gibson’s Future After WWE Declined Their Releases

James Drake (Jagger Reid) and Zack Gibson (Rip Fowler) revealed on social media on Monday that WWE denied their requests to be released.

Dave Meltzer commented on the situation on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, revealing they will remain with WWE until the end of their contracts, which is believed to be in October 2023:

“There’s reasons that they wanted to move back to England, and that’s basically it. Yeah, when we talked about the story on April 3 right after WrestleMania [39] when I first heard about it, it was pretty much, in NXT, it was like they were gone. They asked for their release, they were gonna get released, and then they were basically told, ‘We have to decide’. They’ve been working there. I guess today, based on the tweet, they were told, ‘No, you’re not getting your release’ They’re gonna be there until the end of the contract and that’s that. Then presumably they will leave unless they change their minds,” Meltzer stated.

New Details On CM Punk & Triple H Meeting Backstage At WWE RAW

Dave Meltzer has provided somewhat of an update on Wrestling Observer Radio regarding CM Punk meeting with Paul "Triple H" Levesque backstag [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 25, 2023 06:24AM

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #nxt #james drake #jagger reid #zack gibson #rip fowler #grizzled young veterans

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81742/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer