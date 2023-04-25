Latest On James Drake & Zack Gibson’s Future After WWE Declined Their Releases

James Drake (Jagger Reid) and Zack Gibson (Rip Fowler) revealed on social media on Monday that WWE denied their requests to be released.

Dave Meltzer commented on the situation on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, revealing they will remain with WWE until the end of their contracts, which is believed to be in October 2023:

“There’s reasons that they wanted to move back to England, and that’s basically it. Yeah, when we talked about the story on April 3 right after WrestleMania [39] when I first heard about it, it was pretty much, in NXT, it was like they were gone. They asked for their release, they were gonna get released, and then they were basically told, ‘We have to decide’. They’ve been working there. I guess today, based on the tweet, they were told, ‘No, you’re not getting your release’ They’re gonna be there until the end of the contract and that’s that. Then presumably they will leave unless they change their minds,” Meltzer stated.