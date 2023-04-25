WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Details On CM Punk & Triple H Meeting Backstage At WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 25, 2023

Dave Meltzer has provided somewhat of an update on Wrestling Observer Radio regarding CM Punk meeting with Paul "Triple H" Levesque backstage at Monday's WWE RAW. Meltzer noted that Triple H was the "main guy" Punk talked to backstage.

Fightful added that Levesque was "shocked" to see Punk there. Punk was said to be "looking to have a short talk" with The Game and they book shook hands.

Punk is reported to have asked Levesque if he could stay and hang around with talent but Levesque had to ask if that would be "permitted" given Punk is under contract with All Elite Wrestling and the small batter of a lot of bad blood between him and WWE.

In the end, Punk was asked to leave by security which was said to be directed by Vince McMahon who was working remotely.

Dave Meltzer added that Punk flew from Florida to Chicago with other talent to be there:

“Apparently he flew from Florida to Chicago on a flight with a lot of the talent.”

Meltzer has his opinion on why Punk was there, but didn't want to speculate further at this time:

“If I say what I think, I’ll be as reckless as all the people who say what they say about us, so I’m not gonna say anything. We all have our theories.”

News On What Script Changes Vince McMahon Made To Monday's WWE RAW

As reported on Monday via PWInsider, Vince McMahon made “major changes” to the script for WWE RAW from the All-State Arena in Ch [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 25, 2023 06:17AM

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #wwe #raw #aew #cm punk #triple h

