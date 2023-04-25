New Details On CM Punk & Triple H Meeting Backstage At WWE RAW

Dave Meltzer has provided somewhat of an update on Wrestling Observer Radio regarding CM Punk meeting with Paul "Triple H" Levesque backstage at Monday's WWE RAW. Meltzer noted that Triple H was the "main guy" Punk talked to backstage.

Fightful added that Levesque was "shocked" to see Punk there. Punk was said to be "looking to have a short talk" with The Game and they book shook hands.

Punk is reported to have asked Levesque if he could stay and hang around with talent but Levesque had to ask if that would be "permitted" given Punk is under contract with All Elite Wrestling and the small batter of a lot of bad blood between him and WWE.

In the end, Punk was asked to leave by security which was said to be directed by Vince McMahon who was working remotely.

Dave Meltzer added that Punk flew from Florida to Chicago with other talent to be there:

“Apparently he flew from Florida to Chicago on a flight with a lot of the talent.”

Meltzer has his opinion on why Punk was there, but didn't want to speculate further at this time:

“If I say what I think, I’ll be as reckless as all the people who say what they say about us, so I’m not gonna say anything. We all have our theories.”