WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Chavo Guerrero Played Everyone And Claims He Was Just Being A Heel Toward Rey Mysterio

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 25, 2023

Chavo Guerrero Played Everyone And Claims He Was Just Being A Heel Toward Rey Mysterio

Fans will be pleased to hear any issues between Chavo Guerrero and Rey Mysterio are apparently not a thing, because Chavo was making a joke regarding Rey "prostituting" Eddie Guerrero's name for personal gain on WWE television.

Following the "Viva La Raza" use on Monday's RAW in tribute to Eddie Guerrero, Chavo Guerrero tweeted:

"If @reymysterio is really mentioning the Guerrero name only in tribute & not to line his own pockets with cash, maybe he’ll donate some of that money to charity, or even better, how about to Eddie’s daughters. That will show myself & the fans that he's not prostituting the family name"

Chavo has since backed now, revealing he has been playing a heel. He tweeted, "This is how a heel should tweet. Hook, line & sinker….I still got it."

So there you have it, a heel just being a heel!

LWO Has New Entrance Music With Tribute To Eddie Guerrero

During Monday's WWE RAW, LWO received a new theme song that features a tribute to the late great WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. The main [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 24, 2023 08:55PM


Tags: #wwe #chavo #rey mysterio #guerrero #eddie guerrero

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81732/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer