Chavo Guerrero Played Everyone And Claims He Was Just Being A Heel Toward Rey Mysterio

Fans will be pleased to hear any issues between Chavo Guerrero and Rey Mysterio are apparently not a thing, because Chavo was making a joke regarding Rey "prostituting" Eddie Guerrero's name for personal gain on WWE television.

Following the "Viva La Raza" use on Monday's RAW in tribute to Eddie Guerrero, Chavo Guerrero tweeted:

"If @reymysterio is really mentioning the Guerrero name only in tribute & not to line his own pockets with cash, maybe he’ll donate some of that money to charity, or even better, how about to Eddie’s daughters. That will show myself & the fans that he's not prostituting the family name"

Chavo has since backed now, revealing he has been playing a heel. He tweeted, "This is how a heel should tweet. Hook, line & sinker….I still got it."

So there you have it, a heel just being a heel!