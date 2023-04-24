WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
LWO Has New Entrance Music With Tribute To Eddie Guerrero

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 24, 2023

During Monday's WWE RAW, LWO received a new theme song that features a tribute to the late great WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.

The main song opens with Eddie's trademark "Viva La Raza" 

This may not go down with Eddie's nephew Chavo who is not happy with how Rey Mysterio has been using the Guerrero name, specifically the "Lie, Cheat, Steal" theme song and coming out in a lowrider at WWE WrestleMania 39. 

Chavo Guerrero Says He's "Kind Of Tired" Of Rey Mysterio’s Eddie Tributes

During a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, Chavo Guerrero commented on the use of his uncle Eddie’s name, especially w [...]

