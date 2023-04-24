LWO Has New Entrance Music With Tribute To Eddie Guerrero

During Monday's WWE RAW, LWO received a new theme song that features a tribute to the late great WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.

The main song opens with Eddie's trademark "Viva La Raza"

This may not go down with Eddie's nephew Chavo who is not happy with how Rey Mysterio has been using the Guerrero name, specifically the "Lie, Cheat, Steal" theme song and coming out in a lowrider at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Legado del Fantasma/LWO’s new entrance/music is very cool. 👏



Love the “Viva La Raza” intro in honour of Eddie Guerrero. ❤️🇲🇽 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/7mxsMbzM1Z — PW Chronicle (@_PWChronicle) April 25, 2023

Read more on this story: