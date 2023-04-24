LWO Has New Entrance Music With Tribute To Eddie Guerrero

During Monday's WWE RAW, LWO received a new theme song that features a tribute to the late great WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.
The main song opens with Eddie's trademark "Viva La Raza"
This may not go down with Eddie's nephew Chavo who is not happy with how Rey Mysterio has been using the Guerrero name, specifically the "Lie, Cheat, Steal" theme song and coming out in a lowrider at WWE WrestleMania 39.
Legado del Fantasma/LWO’s new entrance/music is very cool. 👏— PW Chronicle (@_PWChronicle) April 25, 2023
Love the “Viva La Raza” intro in honour of Eddie Guerrero. ❤️🇲🇽 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/7mxsMbzM1Z
Read more on this story:
⚡ Chavo Guerrero Says He's "Kind Of Tired" Of Rey Mysterio’s Eddie Tributes
During a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, Chavo Guerrero commented on the use of his uncle Eddie’s name, especially w [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 24, 2023 02:14PM
