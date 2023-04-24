Two NXT Stars Reveal Company Has Denied Their Release Request

Two WWE Superstars have taken to social media to reveal WWE has denied their request for release.
Drake:
“As of today, WWE has denied my request for my release.
“I want to thank you all for your support throughout my career, I’ll never take that for granted.
“My contract with WWE expires on 14th October 2023.
“I’m excited to share our next chapter, once we are free agents.”
Zack Gibson:
“Today WWE have denied our release, which was requested on April 3rd.
“On 15th Oct ’23 we will be free agents again.
“I personally want to thank all of our fans for your continued support, it means a lot to both of us especially during times like these! We’ll see you on the 16th!”
⚡ LWO Has New Entrance Music With Tribute To Eddie Guerrero
During Monday's WWE RAW, LWO received a new theme song that features a tribute to the late great WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. The main [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 24, 2023 08:55PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com