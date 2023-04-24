WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Date When Mercedes Mone Will Become A Free Agent

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 24, 2023

Mercedes Mone will become a free agent soon.

Fightful Select reports Mercedes Mone has no more dates with Stardom according to her management team. She is open to working more dates with Stardom under a "bigger renegotiation" of her deal given she has brought about a lot more interest to the promotion.

The report adds that the recent "extension" that was reported covers the NJPW Strong Resurgence show on May 21. Sources are unsure of how long her deal is but no matches have been scheduled for her for "at least a while."

If she doesn't sign a new deal then expect to see her elsewhere from May 21.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 24, 2023 08:31PM

 

Tags: #njpw #stardom #mercedes mone #sasha banks

