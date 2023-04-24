Date When Mercedes Mone Will Become A Free Agent

Mercedes Mone will become a free agent soon.

Fightful Select reports Mercedes Mone has no more dates with Stardom according to her management team. She is open to working more dates with Stardom under a "bigger renegotiation" of her deal given she has brought about a lot more interest to the promotion.

The report adds that the recent "extension" that was reported covers the NJPW Strong Resurgence show on May 21. Sources are unsure of how long her deal is but no matches have been scheduled for her for "at least a while."

If she doesn't sign a new deal then expect to see her elsewhere from May 21.