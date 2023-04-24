WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Vince McMahon Has Made "Major Changes" To Tonight's WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 24, 2023

Vince McMahon is well and truly back in the saddle and in control of WWE programming.

McMahon is not backstage at tonight's RAW but he is working remotely and is actively making changes to the live broadcast, according to PWInsider.

PWInsider adds that not much has been announced for tonight's RAW because there have been several "major changes" to tonight's script. It was also noted that while things are not quite at the level of RAW After Mania where the whole show was basically changed, things seem to be heading in that direction.

The only thing announced for RAW is Triple H's huge announcement and Bad Bunny appearing to address Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. 

CM Punk Was Reportedly Backstage Visiting Talent At WWE RAW, Asked To Leave

CM Punk was spotted backstage at tonight's WWE RAW in Chicago at the Allstate Center. PWInsider reports Pink was seen backstage "for a bit" [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 24, 2023 08:07PM

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #wwe #raw #vince mcmahon

