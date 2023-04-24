Vince McMahon Has Made "Major Changes" To Tonight's WWE RAW

Vince McMahon is well and truly back in the saddle and in control of WWE programming.

McMahon is not backstage at tonight's RAW but he is working remotely and is actively making changes to the live broadcast, according to PWInsider.

PWInsider adds that not much has been announced for tonight's RAW because there have been several "major changes" to tonight's script. It was also noted that while things are not quite at the level of RAW After Mania where the whole show was basically changed, things seem to be heading in that direction.

The only thing announced for RAW is Triple H's huge announcement and Bad Bunny appearing to address Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio.